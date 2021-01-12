Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.25

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 13939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -269.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

