Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.81.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF remained flat at $$0.90 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

