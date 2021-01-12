ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Shares Up 0.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 4,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

ENN Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

