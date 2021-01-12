Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 24%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price was up 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 22,986,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 9,485,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

