Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 236.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

