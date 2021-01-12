Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ENIC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

