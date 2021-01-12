Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ENIC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
Featured Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.