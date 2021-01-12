Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $6.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.63 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $729.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

