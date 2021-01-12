Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.56 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.