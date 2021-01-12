EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Critical Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 4 10 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.53 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.71 $3.55 billion $1.35 13.88

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. It also holds royalty and exploration properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

