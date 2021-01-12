Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EMP.A traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.59. 18,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The company has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

