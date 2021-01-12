Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79.

A number of research firms have commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

