Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of EBS opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361,360.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 202,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 216.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

