Eidoo (EDO) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

