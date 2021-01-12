Edmp Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

JNJ traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. 356,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

