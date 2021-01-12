Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.07. 181,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

