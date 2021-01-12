Edmp Inc. Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 175,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

