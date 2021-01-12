Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Head to Head Contrast

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Editas Medicine and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 4 3 0 2.25 Acorda Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $51.17, indicating a potential downside of 33.50%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,656.10%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 233.61 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -28.71 Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.17 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.34

Editas Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38% Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51%

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. It also develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. In addition, the company develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; strategic research collaboration Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease; and research collaboration with Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic healthy donor derived NK cell medicines for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.