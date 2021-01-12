Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on January 29th

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Ediston Property Investment Company has a 52 week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

