EDC Blockchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $2.13 million and $534,831.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

