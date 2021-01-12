EchoLink Market Capitalization Tops $794,215.50 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $794,215.50 and $95,505.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.