Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

