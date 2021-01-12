Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
