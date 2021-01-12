Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

