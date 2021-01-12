Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ETST stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 20,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,300. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
