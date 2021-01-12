Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETST stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 20,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,300. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

