EagleX Hits Market Cap of $11,806.09 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,806.09 and $349.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

