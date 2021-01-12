DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. DZS traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.00. 103,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 69,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

