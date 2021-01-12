DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. Analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DZS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.