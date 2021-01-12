Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 1,736,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,727. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $542.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

