Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 217,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 175,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

DYNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.