Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $53,156.02

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $53,156.02 and approximately $96,664.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049633 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002708 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,705 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

