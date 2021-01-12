Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,763.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $226,763.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00395262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01352951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00553706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00467908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00291185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,246,795 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

