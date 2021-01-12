Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$52.00 price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$42.00 on Monday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -49.24.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.