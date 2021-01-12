Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duck Creek Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -406.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.