DubaiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $924.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,032.30 and $924.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007949 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

