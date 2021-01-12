DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:DTF opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

