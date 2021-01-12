Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($103.29).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.75. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52 week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $571.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

