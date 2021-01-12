Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.