DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.5% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.74. 4,739,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,495,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

