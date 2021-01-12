DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

