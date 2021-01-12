DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of DSL stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
