Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.99. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

