Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

