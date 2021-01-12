Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

