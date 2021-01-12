Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.