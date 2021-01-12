Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $131.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

