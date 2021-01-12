Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,633.50, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

