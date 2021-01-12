Dock Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $12.57 million and $8.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.