DMM: Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

