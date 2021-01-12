Diversified Trust Co Sells 724 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

