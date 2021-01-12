Diversified Trust Co Makes New $345,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,119 shares of company stock valued at $198,034,978. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.82 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $234.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

