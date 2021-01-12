Diversified Trust Co Has $364,000 Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.