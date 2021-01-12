Diversified Trust Co Has $338,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

